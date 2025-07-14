California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

California Resources Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CRC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. 17,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. California Resources has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 41.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

