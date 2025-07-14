DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $65,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $597,443,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DoorDash by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,515,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,036,000 after acquiring an additional 800,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,031 shares of company stock worth $94,584,086 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $240.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.26 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $248.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.39.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

