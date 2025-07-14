Sigma Planning Corp Sells 29,208 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 398,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 271,312 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,738,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

