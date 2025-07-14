Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases 131 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $135.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

