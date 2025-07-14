AAR (NYSE:AIR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $81.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. AAR traded as high as $76.86 and last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 1185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

Institutional Trading of AAR

AAR Trading Down 0.3%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.