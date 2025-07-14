JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $56.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

