Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWG. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $210.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.94. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $160.03 and a 12 month high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.3786 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.