The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $226.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $231.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.32.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

