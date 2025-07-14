Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2%

Salesforce stock opened at $258.23 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

