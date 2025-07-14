Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Invests $194,000 in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 181.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $389.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

