LJI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,969 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.95 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.