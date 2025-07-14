SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.