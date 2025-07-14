Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 11,441 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

