Hughes Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 78 ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.0%

ASML stock opened at $801.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $315.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.