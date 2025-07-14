Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,116,000 after buying an additional 177,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $175.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $176.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

