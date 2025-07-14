Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 53,832 Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.9% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 362.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 343,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE OTIS opened at $99.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

