Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 481 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,139,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

