International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Position Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $283.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $181.81 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

