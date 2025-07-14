1,024 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,593,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 63.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

International Business Machines stock opened at $283.33 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.