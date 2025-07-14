Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.15 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.29. The company has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.