Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by United Community Bank

United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $302.65 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.19 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

