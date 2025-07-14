Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 144 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $527.05 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.64 and a 200-day moving average of $505.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

