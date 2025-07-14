iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $342.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $344.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

