Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 267.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

