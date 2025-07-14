Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DTE opened at $133.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.72.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.