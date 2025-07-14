Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 452,146 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.54% of STERIS worth $1,232,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 36.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 42.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $227.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

