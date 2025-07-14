Leo Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 15.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 2.3%

Novartis stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.