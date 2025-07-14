Comparing CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TruGolf has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TruGolf alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf -45.71% N/A -58.94% CSP -2.75% -3.18% -2.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of TruGolf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TruGolf and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSP 0 0 0 0 0.00

TruGolf presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,819.75%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TruGolf is more favorable than CSP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TruGolf and CSP”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $21.86 million 0.20 -$8.80 million ($34.50) -0.15 CSP $55.22 million 2.22 -$330,000.00 ($0.16) -77.69

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruGolf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSP beats TruGolf on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT that stopping the attacks that are used to attack critical infrastructure applications; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.