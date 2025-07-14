Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

CVX stock opened at $155.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.47.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

