Top Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

Vertiv, HubSpot, Shopify, Mondelez International, and GoDaddy are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves online platforms for user-generated content, networking, and digital interaction. Their performance is largely driven by user growth, engagement metrics, advertising revenue, and the ability to innovate features that keep audiences active and attract new advertisers. Investors often watch metrics like monthly active users, ad impressions, and average revenue per user when evaluating these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.41. 7,216,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS stock traded down $30.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.76. 1,233,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.91, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,649. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.83. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $140.11 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Further Reading