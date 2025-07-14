Apollon Financial LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after acquiring an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,050,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 889,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,411,000 after acquiring an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

DGRO opened at $64.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.