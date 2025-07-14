Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC cut its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,208 shares during the period. Affirm makes up about 6.2% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Affirm worth $43,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Affirm by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Down 5.6%

AFRM stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 57,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $4,012,557.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,056.09. This represents a 33.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,247 shares of company stock worth $6,422,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

