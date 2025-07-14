Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,818,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.