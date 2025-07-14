Apollon Financial LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,749.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 5,267,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.