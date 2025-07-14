KeyCorp Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $32.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Get Olin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.52. Olin has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Olin by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Olin by 134.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Olin by 188.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.