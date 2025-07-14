Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius

Equities research analysts at Melius began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Melius’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,243,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

