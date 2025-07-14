The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

