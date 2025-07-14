Melius Downgrades AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Hold

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $192.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Melius’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AME. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

AME stock opened at $180.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.96. AMETEK has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.7% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 120.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in AMETEK by 10.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AMETEK by 470.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

