Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after buying an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after buying an additional 83,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

