Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $468.85 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

