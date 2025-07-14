Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.