Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Ingevity Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 63.76%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

