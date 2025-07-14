Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 114,056 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,056 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after buying an additional 1,254,652 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.