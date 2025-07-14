Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.