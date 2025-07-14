OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $18.27 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,702,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,521,000 after buying an additional 717,591 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,636,000 after buying an additional 411,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,007,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $228.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $229.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

