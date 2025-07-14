Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 9,070 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

