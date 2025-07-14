Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $295.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.