Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 48,533 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,072,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,780,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $550.04 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

