CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $125,378.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 216,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,459.93. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,369 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $144,570.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,214.56. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,661 shares of company stock worth $1,557,243. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 49.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CarGurus by 695.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.