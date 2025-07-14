Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.72% of Spotify Technology worth $1,939,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,367,000 after buying an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.31.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $708.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.91. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

